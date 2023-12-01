Top track

An Evening with Ryanhood

Hotel Congress Plaza
Fri, 1 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsTucson
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Friday December 1

6:30 Doors, 7:00 pm Show

$25 Advance & Day of Show

All Welcome

--Ryanhood--International Acoustic Music Awards winners for ‘Best Group/Duo’, Ryanhood’s tight vocal harmonies and big acoustic riffs have made them favorites on the tour...

Lineup

Ryanhood

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

