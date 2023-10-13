Top track

Dynamite Disco: Carlos Willengton, Al Kent (Million Dollar Disco / BBE), Joel Sarakula + More

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 13 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
About

Calling all Soul Brothers and Sisters, South LDN's finest live Disco, Funk & Soul explosion is back!

For our October edition of Dynamite Disco, we've invited two legends with the game to Brixton. This one is not to be missed...

💥 LINEUP 💥

Presented by Hootananny Brixton.

Lineup

Carlos Willengton, Al Kent, Joel Sarakula

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

