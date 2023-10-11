Top track

Banshee

Kendra Morris

IBOAT
Wed, 11 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €10

About

En accord avec Base Productions.

Kendra Morris, l'artiste de Brooklyn, est de retour avec son cinquième album, intitulé I Am What I'm Waiting For, sur Colemine/Karma Chief Records. Co-écrit et produit par Torbitt Schwartz (Run The Jewels, Killer Mike, Rub Read more

Présenté par TRAFIC.

Lineup

Venue

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open7:30 pm

