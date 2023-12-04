Top track

Souleance - Rapsodie

Souleance Live Band

La Maroquinerie
Mon, 4 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€29.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SOULEANCE viendront nous présenter leur nouvel album intitulé "Beautiful" à paraître à l'automne prochain chez Heavenly Sweetness. Cette release party sera l'occasion pour le duo de vous dévoiler son live band, rejoint par Guillaume Rossel à la batterie & Read more

Présenté par Allo Floride.

Lineup

Souleance

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

