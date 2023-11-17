DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
On the back of two sold out shows at Ninety One Living Room, Tom Scott brings his Avantdale Bowling Club project back for one final 2023 show in London.
Written from a working class perspective at the bottom of the globe, Avantdale Bowling Club’s songs
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs