Avantdale Bowling Club - Friday Night @ The Liquor Store

Avantdale Bowling Club

Islington Assembly Hall
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £23.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On the back of two sold out shows at Ninety One Living Room, Tom Scott brings his Avantdale Bowling Club project back for one final 2023 show in London.   

Written from a working class perspective at the bottom of the globe, Avantdale Bowling Club’s songs Read more

Presented by Spacific.

Lineup

Avantdale Bowling Club, Monzanto Sound

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

