Top track

Running Up That Hill

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Georgia + Delilah Holiday

La Boule Noire
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Running Up That Hill
Got a code?

About

Super! présente Georgia en concert à Paris

Georgia annonce la sortie de son incroyable nouvel album Euphoric prévue pour le 28 juillet. Coproduit par Rostam (Haim, Carly Rae Jepsen, Clairo), le résultat est un troisième album studio pêchu composé de dix t...

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Delilah Holiday, Georgia

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.