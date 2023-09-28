DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Katelyn Tarver with special guest Jack Gray live at Eddie's Attic!
Having spent much of the last 12 months on the road supporting the likes of James Bay, Michelle Branch, Johnnyswim, and Nina Nesbitt, acclaimed singer/songwriter Katelyn Tarver is set to c
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.