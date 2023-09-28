Top track

Katelyn Tarver with special guest Jack Gray

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 28 Sept, 7:00 pm
About

Katelyn Tarver with special guest Jack Gray live at Eddie's Attic!

Having spent much of the last 12 months on the road supporting the likes of James Bay, Michelle Branch, Johnnyswim, and Nina Nesbitt, acclaimed singer/songwriter Katelyn Tarver is set to c Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Jack Gray, Katelyn Tarver

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

