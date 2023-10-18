Top track

Ugliest Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LES INROCKS SUPER CLUB : SPECIAL FRIEND x MOREISH IDOLS x BLANK\\

La Boule Noire
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€7.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ugliest Love
Got a code?

About

Special Friend : Special Friend est un duo indie rock franco-américain basé à Paris formé en 2018 par Erica Ashleson (voix, batterie) et Guillaume Siracusa (guitare, voix). En 2019, ils ont publié un premier EP éponyme, enregistré dans leur studio de répét Read more

Présenté par La Boule Noire, Super! & Les Inrockuptibles.

Lineup

Special Friend, Moreish Idols

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.