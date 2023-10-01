Top track

Grand National

Courting

The Boileroom
Sun, 1 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£15.90

About

Courting is a British electronic rock band based in Liverpool. The band is composed of Sean Murphy-O'Neill, Sean Thomas, Joshua Cope, and Connor McCann.

The band formed in 2018 in Liverpool. In 2022, the band released their debut album Guitar Music which Read more

Presented by The Boileroom.

Lineup

Courting

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

