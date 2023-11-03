DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mutabor: Manu Louis + Fur Voice + Slight Deform

El Pumarejo
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MUTABOR PRESENTA: MANU LOUIS + FUR VOICE + SIGHT DEFORM

Manu Louis nos visita desde Berlín para presentar su nuevo álbum Club Copy. Cantante apasionado, guitarrista punk jazzero, compositor avant-garde, new beat, old hits, art-pop y hard bop. Más allá de Read more

Organizado por El Pumarejo.

Venue

El Pumarejo

Av. del Carrilet, 187, Nau 4, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.