Time Warp US 2023

Duggal Greenhouse (Brooklyn Navy Yard)
17 Nov - 19 Nov
November 17 & 18

Brooklyn Navy Yard
2 Nights | 2 Warehouses

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Teksupport.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Adiel, Aurora Halal, Chris Stussy and 16 more

Duggal Greenhouse (Brooklyn Navy Yard)

26 Navy St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

