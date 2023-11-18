Top track

Luke Vibert - I Love Acid

Luke Vibert, Violet, DJ Caring, Ricardo e Tadas

Armazém 8 Marvila
Sat, 18 Nov, 4:00 pm
DJLisbon
€16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Luke Vibet

O seu pulso vanguardista marca a música electrónica para sempre. Integra um restrito conjunto de gente iluminada a quem podemos atribuir o estatuto de pioneiro. Originário de Cornwall, trouxe influências transgressoras suficientes para germinar Read more

Apresentado por Vale Perdido.

Lineup

1
Ricardo Grussl, DJ Caring, Luke Vibert and 1 more

Venue

Armazém 8 Marvila

Rua Amorim, 8, 1950-131 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open4:00 pm
800 capacity

