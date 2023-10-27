Top track

Kool Keith - Black Elvis 2 Tour

recordBar
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$30.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get ready for a mind-bending trip through the Hiphop cosmos with the one and only Kool Keith. Black Elvis is back with his long awaited sequel. Kool Keith takes his information-age rhymes to a whole new level, with a sound that's equal parts streets and sp Read more

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Kool Keith, Ubiquitous, Seuss Mace and 2 more

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

