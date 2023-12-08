DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Raised in St. Louis, Jordan Ward is quickly emerging as one of R&B's rising stars. Developing an affinity for music and dance at a very early age, Jordan polished his skillset after first trying his hand as a choir member before transitioning into musical
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.