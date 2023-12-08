Top track

Jordan Ward & Ryan Trey - WHITE CROCS

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jordan Ward

Oslo
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jordan Ward & Ryan Trey - WHITE CROCS
Got a code?

About

Raised in St. Louis, Jordan Ward is quickly emerging as one of R&B's rising stars. Developing an affinity for music and dance at a very early age, Jordan polished his skillset after first trying his hand as a choir member before transitioning into musical Read more

Presented by SJM Concerts & Metropolis.

Lineup

Jordan Ward

Venue

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
375 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.