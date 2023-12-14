Top track

TRISTÁN! - DORITOS

TRISTÁN!

El Sol
Thu, 14 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

mucho amor

para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI)

organizado por @cero.en.conducta con el apoyo de Jägermeister

Lineup

Tristan!

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

