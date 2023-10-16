Top track

Jumprope

Psymon Spine

Color Club Tavern
Mon, 16 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$14.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

$12adv/$15dos tix + taxes & fees

Psymon Spine's latest album 'Charismatic Megafauna' explored complicated feelings and catharsis through a singular approach to left-of-center indie, electronic and dance sounds.

Presented by Local Universe.

Lineup

Psymon Spine

Venue

Color Club Tavern

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

