Rezz, Quackson & Wreckno - Gyrate

Wreckno

PLATFORM
Thu, 2 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJDes Moines
$26.45

About

The Takeout Tour featuring Wreckno

Nov 2nd - Platform

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Sub Conscious Production

Venue

PLATFORM

400 Walnut Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309, United States
Doors open8:30 pm

