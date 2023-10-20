Top track

Gray Area presents Stephan Jolk w/ SOHMI, and more

MUSICA NYC
Fri, 20 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $20.38

About

Following his performance at Zamna Festival in New York, German star Stephan Jolk is gearing up for another unforgettable night in the city. On Friday, October 20th, Jolk will headline Musica, Manhattan’s premier dance music club, with support from America Read more

Presented by Gray Area.

Lineup

Stephan Jolk, SOHMI

Venue

MUSICA NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

