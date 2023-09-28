DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stage Revolution Band / Music is Life Band / SteV Obsidian

Brooklyn Music Kitchen
Thu, 28 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Brooklyn Music Kitchen.

Lineup

Stage Revolution Band, SteV Obsidian, Music is Life Band

Venue

Brooklyn Music Kitchen

177 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11205, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

