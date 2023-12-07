DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Free Bluegrass Night w/ Only Lonesome

Quarry House Tavern
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:30 pm
Thursday, December 7th 2023
Free Bluegrass Night w/ Only Lonesome
7:30pm - FREE - All Ages

ONLY LONESOME
Washington, DC
http://onlylonesome.com/

Only Lonesome is a lonesome bluegrass band based in the Washington, DC area. THE BAND IS BUILT AROUND...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

