DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Robert 'Sput' Searight at Jazz re:freshed

Ninety One Living Room
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Robert "Sput" Searight presents his new project Spartacus, uniting pioneers of the US & European Jazz, Hiphop & Soul scenes Liselotte Ostblom and Holger Marjamaa.

Robert is a Grammy Award winning drummer, composer and producer best known for his work with...

Presented by Jazz re:freshed
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Robert Searight

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.