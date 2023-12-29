Top track

Archie Hamilton w. Toman [Day-Into-Night x NYE Weekend]

Superior Ingredients (The Roof + Room)
Fri, 29 Dec, 4:00 pm
DJNew York
From $14.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE PARTY WILL NOW START ON THE ROOF FROM 4PM - 10PM AND THEN IMMEDIATELY CONTINUE IN THE MAIN ROOM WITH ARCHIE AND GUESTS TIL... ?

Archie Hamilton is closing out an amazing year by returning to New York for another headlining performance at Brooklyn's el...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area & Superior Ingredients
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Archie Hamilton, Toman

Venue

Superior Ingredients (The Roof + Room)

74 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

