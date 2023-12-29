Top track

Archie Hamilton & Guests [New Years Weekend]

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Fri, 29 Dec, 4:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $24.72

About

Archie Hamilton is closing out an amazing year by returning to New York for another headlining performance at Brooklyn's elite rooftop venue, The Roof at Superior Ingredients on December 29th!

In 2023, Archie Hamilton kicked off the year with a huge show...

Presented by Gray Area & Superior Ingredients

Lineup

Archie Hamilton

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

