Fright Night at Skybar at Mondrian

Skybar at Mondrian
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Orlove by Night

Presents:

FRIGHT NIGHT

at Skybar at Mondrian

For tables & more information email orlove@weareorlove.com

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by ORLOVE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Skybar at Mondrian

8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

