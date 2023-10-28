Top track

Robbie Doherty - It's My Beat

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dance On Arrival - The Purge Halloween!

LDN EAST
Sat, 28 Oct, 2:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £24.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Robbie Doherty - It's My Beat
Got a code?

About

The Final Purge. Sat 28th October blood will be shed in the capital!

Unite with us on London’s most dangerous dancefloor this Halloween as we cleans our souls once and for all

LDN East is one of the hottest UK venues of 2023 and we can't wait to be back...

Presented by Dance On Arrival.

Venue

LDN EAST

East London Services, 30 Stephenson St, London E16 4SA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.