MUTATIONS FESTIVAL 2023 - Sunday

Various Venues, Brighton
Sun, 5 Nov, 12:00 pm
£33.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MUTATIONS FESTIVAL 2023

Mutations Festival is part of Bershka x DICE moved by music

SUNDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 2023 - Wristband Exchange Opens 12pm / First Act 1pm / Finish 11pm

DJANGO DJANGO

CHAPPAQUA WRESTLING / GRUFF RHYS / THE LOUNGE SOCIETY

ANOTHER SKY...

Presented by FORM x Bershka.

Lineup

21
Django Django, Chappaqua Wrestling, Gruff Rhys and 21 more

Venue

Various Venues, Brighton

Brighton, UK
Doors open12:00 pm

