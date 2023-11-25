DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We welcome back UK Drag Race Season 2 legend Tayce to slay her stuff on our brunch walk again! Joining her will be one of funniest and hottest drag acts of the year, the incredible Bailey J Mills fresh off the ball of 3 sold out Clapham Grand shows and mor...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.