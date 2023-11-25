DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Drag Show Brunch feat. Bailey J Mills & Tayce

Between The Bridges
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:30 am
PartyLondon
From £30.80
About

We welcome back UK Drag Race Season 2 legend Tayce to slay her stuff on our brunch walk again! Joining her will be one of funniest and hottest drag acts of the year, the incredible Bailey J Mills fresh off the ball of 3 sold out Clapham Grand shows and mor...

Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.

Lineup

Bailey J Mills, Tayce

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Doors open11:30 am
Accessibility information

