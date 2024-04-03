DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sprints

Heaven
Wed, 3 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sprints return with their biggest headline show to date, at the iconic Heaven nightclub.

OPEN TO 14S AND OVER (UNDER 16S TO BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT 18+). PHOTO ID REQUIRED.

This is a 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult 18+)
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

SPRINTS

Venue

Heaven

11, The Arches, Villiers St, London WC2N 6NG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1200 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.