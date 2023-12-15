DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WFR Night:Novembre-Wake Arkane-Iconist-Abyssian

Slaughter Club
Fri, 15 Dec, 8:45 pm
GigsPaderno Dugnano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sarà all'insegna del metal più oscuro il nuovo evento targato WFR: headliner della WFR Night del 15 dicembre allo Slaughter saranno i Novembre.

In questa serata i Novembre ripercorreranno una carriera che li ha portati ad essere una delle band metal itali

Presentato da ASD APS Slaughter Club.

Lineup

Novembre, Abyssian

Venue

Slaughter Club

Via Angelo Tagliabue, 4, 20037 Paderno Dugnano MI, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

