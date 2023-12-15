DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sarà all'insegna del metal più oscuro il nuovo evento targato WFR: headliner della WFR Night del 15 dicembre allo Slaughter saranno i Novembre.
In questa serata i Novembre ripercorreranno una carriera che li ha portati ad essere una delle band metal itali
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.