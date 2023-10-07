DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Alien invasion is back to Madrid again with our beloved friends of Etroit ic for another special edition at Cadavra Club.
At the decks:
See you on the dancefloor on 7th October.
LINE UP
The Hole:
Roberto Martin
Human Halo
Posada
Elop
The Lounge:
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.