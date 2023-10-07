DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Plan E.T meets Etroit

Cadavra
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Alien invasion is back to Madrid again with our beloved friends of Etroit ic for another special edition at Cadavra Club.

At the decks:

See you on the dancefloor on 7th October.

LINE UP

The Hole:

Roberto Martin

Human Halo

Posada

Elop

Organizado por CADAVRA.

Lineup

Roberto Martín, Human Halo

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

