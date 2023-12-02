Top track

Mason Collective - A Little Affection - Extended Mix

Mason Collective

SPYBAR
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Manchester’s Mason Collective have been deeply involved, and connected to, the club culture of their hometown for over a decade now. But their history goes way deeper, with a collective lineage that has a direct link to the diverse roots of UK rave culture Read more

Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Mason Collective

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

