Joy Orbison

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJMargate
£15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Joy Orbison (Born Peter O'Grady) is a DJ and producer based in London.

His style is generally accepted as a coalescence of Dubstep, UK Funky, UK Garage, House & Jungle. O'Grady achieved underground éclat with his debut single, "Hyph Mngo/Wet Look" release Read more

Presented by Faith In Strangers.
Lineup

Jaw-G, Joy Orbison

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

