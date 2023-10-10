Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

An Evening of Glam-Gaze

The Walrus
Tue, 10 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsJacksonville
From $13.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event is sliding scale entry

Scott Yoder (Seattle, WA) has been touring most of his life. Emerging from the wreckage of his childhood band The Pharmacy, Scott Yoder arrived clad in a black cloak, stomping to the beat of his own sparkling tambourine. Read more

Presented by Winterland.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ducats, Scott Yoder, The Dewars

Venue

The Walrus

948 Edgewood Avenue South, Jacksonville, Florida 32205, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

