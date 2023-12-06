Top track

Shtëpi - Holy Smokes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Shtëpi / Lunch / Animal Shithouse / Thieves

New Cross Inn
Wed, 6 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Shtëpi - Holy Smokes
Got a code?

About

Shtëpi

https://www.shtepi.co.uk/

Lunch

https://linktr.ee/lunchbanduk/

Animal Shithouse

https://linktr.ee/Animal_Shithouse

Thieves

https://linktr.ee/thisisthieves

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Till The Wheels.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Animal Shithouse, LUNCH, Shtëpi

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.