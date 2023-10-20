Top track

Better With You - Kastra & twoDB Remix

Kastra

Nebula
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tickets guarantee entry if holder presents before 1 am. Table reservations: reservations@nebulanewyork.com or call 212.918.8117 Dress Code: Upscale. No athletic or leisure wear. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman's discretion.

This is a 21+ Read more

Presented by Nebula New York.

Lineup

Kastra

Venue

Nebula

135 W 41st St, New York, NY 10036, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

