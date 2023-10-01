DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LSD-La Solita Domenica w/Mixed Method B2B Nora Bee

Clèr
Sun, 1 Oct, 6:00 pm
DJMilano
Free
Mixed Methods is an Australian DJ/Producer, founder of event series ‘Method Project’ and Promotions Manager, A&R assistant for Motive Records. Australia’s rising house music artist, Mixed Methods is a dynamic DJ and Producer that fuels dance floors with pu Read more

Presentato da Clèr
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Via Bressanone 8, 20151 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

