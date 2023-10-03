Top track

HighSchool - De Facto

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HighSchool + L'Objectif + Terra Twin

Omeara
Tue, 3 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

HighSchool - De Facto
Got a code?

About

Welcome to Beavertown Brewery's immense monthly series hosted at London Bridge's Omeara, showcasing an absolutely first rate, finger-on-the-pulse selection of rock, punk and indie talent from around the UK. The sounds of tomorrow, the people of now. A chan Read more

Presented by Beavertown Brewery & Omeara.

Lineup

Terra Twin, L’Objectif, HighSchool

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.