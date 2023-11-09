Top track

No survivors

A Show Called Thursday

VFD
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

London's hit new comedy night as recommended by the Evening Standard, Chortle, LMAOnaise and Londonist as one of the city's top comedy nights, returns to VFD for another month! Featuring their signature mix of stand-up, alternative, musical and character c...

Presented by BIGHEAD Comedy.

Lineup

3
Sooz Kempner, Lachlan Werner, Lorna Rose Treen and 3 more

Venue

VFD

Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 7XB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

