Sleep Outside

The Grace
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Returning to London to close off their 2023, Cardiff trio, Sleep Outside headline The Grace with support from The Yacht Club and Muttering.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Beth Shalom Records.

Lineup

Muttering, The Yacht Club, Sleep Outside

Venue

The Grace

Highbury Cres, Highbury East, London N5 1RD, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

