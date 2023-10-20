DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Forseen / Game Over / Lighting

Circolo DEV
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBologna
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FORSEEN / GAME OVER / LIGHTNING LIVE AL DEV

Ti ricordiamo che l'ingresso all'evento e' riservato agli associati AICS. Per informazioni su come diventare membro AICS visita il sito https://www.circolodev.com/

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da D.E.V. - APS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Foreseen, Game Over

Venue

Circolo DEV

Via Capo di Lucca, 29, 40126 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

