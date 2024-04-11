Top track

Zeds Dead & DROELOE - Stars Tonight

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Droeloe: THE ART OF CHANGE TOUR

Village Underground
Thu, 11 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £20.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Zeds Dead & DROELOE - Stars Tonight
Got a code?

Event information

DROELOE is the multi-dimensional art project of Dutch producer and sound-designer Vincent Rooijers. A blistering combination of forward-thinking sounds and stunning storytelling visuals has captivated fans across the globe. Recognized in Billboard Dance’s...

Presented by AEG.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DROELOE

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.