Stephen Kellogg Presents The Sit Down & Stand-Up Tour

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $50.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Stephen Kellogg Presents The Sit Down & Stand-Up Tour: An evening of songs, stories and stand-up live at Eddie's Attic!

A Stephen Kellogg performance is like watching Ted Lasso live. Whether you have heard of him before or not you will leave the show insp...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stephen Kellogg

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

