DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Soho Jazz Jam is a legendary jam underneath Soho Live Studios. Come by to experience London's top jazz talent hosted by Andrea Rinciari, featuring Steve Fishwick, Lorenzo Morabito and Mark Taylor. The band pays homage to the most influential early bebo
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.