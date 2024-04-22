DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Giampaolo Morelli - Scomode verità e 3 storie vere

Teatro Colosseo
Mon, 22 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
TheatreTorino
From €28.62
“Scomode verità e 3 storie vere”, di Giampaolo Morelli e Gianluca Ansanelli, con la partecipazione del M° Sergio Colicchio, è il comedy speech attraverso cui Giampaolo Morelli si racconta al suo pubblico: un monologo irriverente, caustico, pungente e sempr Read more

Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

