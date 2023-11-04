DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Temper (For all the Scorpios)

Cafe Erzulie
Sat, 4 Nov, 4:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Celebrate Scorpio Season with TedBounce, Love Sweet Jones & Fasthefabfabs. An All-Star lineup that will give you the best combination of music for a great time. Our Hosts Tany, Mehika and Sanilarena will keep the vibes going all night.

  • Advanced Guarante Read more
Cafe Erzulie.

Lineup

LSJ, FabsThefab

Venue

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.