DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Celebrate Scorpio Season with TedBounce, Love Sweet Jones & Fasthefabfabs. An All-Star lineup that will give you the best combination of music for a great time. Our Hosts Tany, Mehika and Sanilarena will keep the vibes going all night.
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.