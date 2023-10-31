DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Perreo Sanatico - Halloween - Latin & Reggaetón

181 North 10th Street Brooklyn, NY 11211 United States
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:30 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Perreo Sanatico - Halloween - Latin & Reggaetón Party @ Republic

NO BS! Just Perreo!

No lo pienses dos veces!

Follow us for MORE ! @PERREOPARRTY

Mark your calendars f﻿or our monthly event series at Republic Latin Fusion.

Costumes encouraged!

Our Lati Read more

Presented by Perreo Parrty, Crust Nation & Vida Moderna.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

181 North 10th Street Brooklyn, NY 11211 United States

181 North 10th Street, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.