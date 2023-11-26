Top track

Sabbat

Abysmal Lord, Skullshitter, Heretic Bodyhammer

The Meadows
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:00 pm
New York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Sabbat
New Orleans raw black/death crew Abysmal Lord make a rare NYC appearance with Brooklyn favorites Skullshitter and already-impactful newcomers Heretic Bodyhammer!

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Abysmal Lord, Skullshitter, Heretic Bodyhammer

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

