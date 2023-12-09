Top track

KULA Collective & Woodburner Presents MC Pinty

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:30 pm
£14.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

MC Pinty headlines NinetyOne Living Rooms on 9th December!

Pinty rose to prominence as part of the same crew as King Krule, Jadasea and Jamie Isaac. His skippy verses and inventive wordplay place Pinty among the most exciting voices in alternative UK musi Read more

Presented by KULA Collective.

Pinty, MC PINTY

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

