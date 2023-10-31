Top track

Tuesday - James Massiah "DMC" Remix

Samhain

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ICA x EPOCH takes Samhain as a starting point to explore ideas around ritual, sound and spiritual metamorphosis. This event of music, performance, conversation, film, poetry and dancing features poetry from James Massiah, a multi-sensory performance from M Read more

Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.

Lineup

1
Panjabi Hit Squad, Yohan Kebede, James Massiah and 1 more

Venue

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

