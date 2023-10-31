DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ICA x EPOCH takes Samhain as a starting point to explore ideas around ritual, sound and spiritual metamorphosis. This event of music, performance, conversation, film, poetry and dancing features poetry from James Massiah, a multi-sensory performance from M
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.