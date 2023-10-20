DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Merce Club #5

Le Makeda
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJMarseille
€7.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MERCÉ CLUB #5

Prépare ton déhanché, hydrate toi parce que ça va envoyer du lourd !

Cimer! revient au Makeda pour la 5e édition du Mercé Club et on t'a préparé un line-up de fou !

Que tu kiffes le baile funk, le shatta, l'afro, le dancehall, l'uk funky o Read more

Présenté par LE MAKEDA.

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.